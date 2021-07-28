Energy Alert
Officials: 2 dead; 7 injured after Texas chemical plant leak

Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead after a chemical leak at plant in La Porte, Texas.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night.

Gray said two people “sustained fatal injuries.” Seven others sustained injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

