Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 142 inside the city limits of Oxly.

According to the preliminary crash report, Elijah D. Tittle, 26, was eastbound when his 2003 Honda CBR600 ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Tittle, who was not wearing a helmet, was flown to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis in serious condition.

