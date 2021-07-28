Rezoning request for North Church street pulled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Metropolitan area planning commission members pulled the rezoning request on North Church street from Tuesday’s metropolitan area planning commission meeting.

The number of items on the agenda quickly went from two to one.

Nearly a dozen residents showed up to voice their concerns about the rezoning request planned near their homes.

Before the meeting even started, residents learned that members pulled the discussion from the agenda.

Many of the residents walked out after the announcement but hoped that this is the end of the discussion.

“Well, they said it was postponed. I hope it is postponed indefinitely,” Ralph Stewart, a resident who lives near the rezoning area, said. “That is what would be best for the community. I am not sure. They said it would be rescheduled for August. My goal and most of the folk’s goal in the community is that it is postponed indefinitely.”

MAPC members didn’t provide much clarification on why discussions didn’t happen, but according to members of the commission, the discussion will reportedly happen at a meeting on Aug. 24.

