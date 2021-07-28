Energy Alert
Scott Co. prosecutor, Sikeston DPS director give update on case involving deadly crash and former officer

Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others....
Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others. (Source: New Madrid Co. Sheriff's Office)(New Madrid Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County prosecutor and Sikeston Department of Public Safety director gave an update on a case involving a former officer and a deadly crash.

Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch and Director James McMillen said the case is still pending.

Former DSP Captain Andrew Cooper was behind the wheel of a car on February 29, when it went through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle head on.

A Sikeston woman died in the crash. Cooper and three others were seriously hurt.

Oesch and McMillen gave a timeline of events in the case:

  • February 29, 2020 - Cooper was involved in the deadly crash and DPS requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate
  • March 24, 2020 - Special Prosecutor Stephanie Watson assigned and she submitted charges
  • May 22, 2020 - Warrant issued for Cooper. He was arrested and posted bond the same day
  • December 8, 2020 - Preliminary hearing held in front of Judge Fulton. Probable cause found and case bound over to the circuit court
  • January 13, 2021 - Change of venue granted and case transferred over to Butler County
  • March 22, 2021 - Bond hearing held in Butler County
  • July 27, 2021 - Last court date scheduled

They noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no trials were held in 2020, causing a backlog that led to delays in the this case.

Joint news release from the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch and Sikeston DPS Director James B. McMillen...

Posted by Sikeston Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

The prosecutor and DPS director said they were providing the update after several citizens have asked about the investigation.

