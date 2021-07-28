Sikeston man facing federal charges in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man faces federal charges related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 41-year-old Nicholas Kennedy appeared before a federal judge in Cape Girardeau late on Wednesday morning, July 28.

Kennedy faces six charges, four of which are felonies. The charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

According to the Department of Justice, the government did not ask for detention and Kennedy is not in custody.

It’s not clear what happens next, since court documents related to Kennedy’s case are not currently being made public.

