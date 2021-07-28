Sun Belt reveals 2021-22 conference schedule for Arkansas State women’s basketball

With the third season of the Matt Daniel era inching closer, the Sun Belt Conference announced its 2021-22 women’s basketball schedule Wednesday.

The 2021-22 ledger consists of a 16-game schedule in a Thursday-Saturday format with eight home dates and eight road contests, beginning with five of the first six contests inside First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves open the league slate on Dec. 30 at Georgia Southern, before returning home to open a five-game home stand beginning with Georgia State on New Year’s Day as part of a women’s/men’s doubleheader.

Four more home contests follow the matchup versus the Panthers, as A-State welcomes Louisiana (Jan. 6) and ULM (Jan. 8) to the friendly confines before taking on Appalachian State (Jan. 13) in another doubleheader and Coastal Carolina (Jan. 15) to conclude the home stretch.

The Scarlet and Black then travels to Alabama for road dates at South Alabama (Jan. 20) and Troy (Jan. 22), before returning to face UT Arlington (Jan. 27) and Texas State (Jan. 29).

A-State closes out the conference slate with five of its last six games on the road, starting with trips to ULM (Feb. 3) and Louisiana (Feb. 5). The Red Wolves renew its in-state rivalry with Little Rock in back-to-back weekends (Feb. 12, Little Rock; Feb. 19, Jonesboro) before closing out the regular season in the Lone Star State. There, Arkansas State takes on Texas State (Feb. 24) and UT Arlington (Feb. 26).

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament is set for March 2-7 in Pensacola, Florida, at the Pensacola Bay Center. ESPN+ will broadcast all 11 games of the championship.

Arkansas State returns its second-leading scorer in Jireh Washington (11.4 points/game), along with rebound leader Morgan Wallace (7.3/game; 9.2 points/game).

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

2021-22 ARKANSAS STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SUN BELT CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Dec. 30 (Thurs.) at Georgia Southern*

JAN. 1 (SAT.) GEORGIA STATE* (DH W/ MEN)

JAN. 6 (THURS.) LOUISIANA*

JAN. 8 (SAT.) ULM*

JAN. 13 (THURS.) APPALACHIAN STATE* (DH W/ MEN)

JAN. 15 (SAT.) COASTAL CAROLINA*

Jan. 20 (Thurs.) at South Alabama*

Jan. 22 (Sat.) at Troy*

JAN. 27 (THURS.) UT ARLINGTON*

JAN. 29 (SAT.) TEXAS STATE*

Feb. 3 (Thurs.) at ULM*

Feb. 5 (Sat.) at Louisiana*

Feb. 12 (Sat.) at Little Rock*

FEB. 19 (SAT.) LITTLE ROCK*

Feb. 24 (Thurs.) at Texas State*

Feb. 26 (Sat.) at UT Arlington*

Mar. 2-7 Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Pensacola, Fla.)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.