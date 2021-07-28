Energy Alert
West Memphis School District Superintendent navigates new school year amid pandemic

By Andrew Douglas and Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re working to get all your important questions answered as kids prepare to head back to the classroom.

Action News 5 spoke with Superintendent Jon Collins with West Memphis School District in Arkansas.

Collins said that he hopes the district can have as normal of a school year as possible, while navigating protocols to keep students safe.

“Just be patient with us,” Collins said. “I think that’s what every school leader would ask at this point and time. These are tough decisions. We are taking every piece of guidance that comes out on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes they are two hours apart. We’re having to change some things that we may have said yesterday to what new guidance is today.”

As changes come, the district will post updates to their website and social media pages.

The district is also putting a focus on students who may have fallen behind.

“We realize there’s been a loss of learning across the state and across the nation,” Collins said. “We’ve taken the stance at providing some extra tutorial services and changing the way we are really going to do our intervention services once school starts. So, we feel like we have a pretty good plan in place to attack that. We know it’s going to take some time.”

The first day of school for students at West Memphis School District is Monday, August 16.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

