ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

(Gray News) - Dusty Hill, bass player and one of the founding members of ZZ Top, has died, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72 years old.

Band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in the post that Hill had died in his sleep at his Houston home.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’” they said. “We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

The band said in a July 23 post that Hill was headed back home from the current tour to deal with a hip issue, describing it as a “short detour.” They said at the time, at Hill’s request, the show would go on with their long-time guitar tech Elwood Francis filling in.

The blue-rock group was easily recognizable with their signature beards and sunglasses, and they churned out several hits through the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Among their most popular songs were “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses.”

ZZ Top celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 with a tour and a documentary, “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” They were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

