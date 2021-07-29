Arkansas businesses now able to deliver alcohol

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People have become accustomed to ordering their dinners to be delivered to their houses.

Now, the Arkansas Legislature has made it possible to bring the bar home as well.

According to Acts 158 and 703, businesses like Newport’s Old Gas Station Bar and Grill can now include alcoholic drinks on its delivery menu.

A small difference sure, but extra sales add up, and can make a big impact for local restaurants, a business owner said..

“I mean we use Newport on the Move and companies like that so they can call them and order, and now obviously we can serve them alcohol too. So, it should benefit obviously greatly benefit us as a business and many many small businesses in Newport and the rest of Arkansas ya know?” said Liam Horncastle, owner of The Old Gas Station Bar and Grill.

Horncastle says that alcohol sales are about a quarter of the restaurant’s revenue, and expects that number to go up with the new changes.

However, now it’s on delivery companies like Newport on the Move to deal with the legalities of serving alcohol.

The service’s owner says it’s something he will look into pending demand.

