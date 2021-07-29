Arkansas State reveals 2021 volleyball schedule

With the third season under head coach Santiago Restrepo less than a month away, Arkansas State unveiled its 2021 volleyball schedule on Thursday.

A-State opens the season at home for the second straight season, hosting Missouri State, UT Martin and Wichita State in the A-State Invitational (Aug. 27-28) at First National Bank Arena. Ten total home matches dot the calendar for the 2021 campaign.

The Red Wolves then spend the next four weeks on the road, with tournaments at Saint Louis (Sept. 3-4), Southeast Missouri (Sept. 10-11 – vs Kansas City, vs Marshall, at SEMO) and Memphis (Sept. 17-18) before opening conference play at Appalachian State (Sept. 24) and Coastal Carolina (Sept. 26).

October marks the return of the Scarlet and Black, as A-State hosts South Alabama (Oct. 1) and Troy (Oct. 2) before embarking on a three-match road swing at Little Rock (Oct. 5), Louisiana (Oct. 8) and ULM (Oct. 10).

Home matches versus UT Arlington (Oct. 14) and reigning Sun Belt Conference champion Texas State (Oct. 16) follow before A-State makes a trip to Georgia for showdowns at Georgia State (Oct. 22) and Georgia Southern (Oct. 23). The Red Wolves return home to host Louisiana (Oct. 28) and ULM (Oct. 30), followed by the final road tests of the regular season at UTA (Nov. 5) and Texas State (Nov. 7).

A-State closes out the regular season in the friendly confines of First National Bank Arena, hosting in-state rival Little Rock on Tuesday, Nov. 9, before traveling to Foley, Alabama, for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State Red Wolves Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

2021 ARKANSAS STATE VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time (CT)

Aug. 27 (Fri.) UT MARTIN@ Noon

MISSOURI STATE@ 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 28 (Sat.) WICHITA STATE@ 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 3 (Fri.) at Saint Louis# 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 4 (Sat.) vs Murray State# 10:00 a.m.

vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 10 (Fri.) vs Kansas City$ 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 (Sat.) vs Marshall$ 1:30 p.m.

at Southeast Missouri$ 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 17-18 (Fri.-Sat.) TBA% TBA

Sept. 24 (Fri.) at Appalachian State* 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 (Sun.) at Coastal Carolina* 11:00 a.m.

Oct. 1 (Fri.) SOUTH ALABAMA* 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 2 (Sat.) TROY* 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 5 (Tues.) at Little Rock* 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 (Fri.) at Louisiana* 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 10 (Sun.) at ULM* 11:00 a.m.

Oct. 14 (Thurs.) UT ARLINGTON* 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 16 (Sat.) TEXAS STATE* 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 22 (Fri.) at Georgia State* 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 (Sat.) at Georgia Southern* 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 28 (Thurs.) LOUISIANA* 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 30 (Sat.) ULM* 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 5 (Fri.) at UT Arlington* 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 7 (Sun.) at Texas State* 11:00 a.m.

Nov. 9 (Tues.) LITTLE ROCK* 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 17-21 (Wed.-Sun.) Sun Belt Conference

Tournament^

Home Matches in BOLD | Subject to change

* - Sun Belt Conference match

@ - A-State Invitational (Jonesboro, Ark.)

# - Billiken Invitational (St. Louis, Mo.)

$ - SEMO Invitational (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)

% - Memphis Tournament (Memphis, Tenn.)

^ - Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Foley, Ala.)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.