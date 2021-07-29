Boil-water order issued for St. Francis

SAINT FRANCIS, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Francis residents needing a drink during these hot days will need to buy it or boil it.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil-water order Thursday for the Clay County town’s entire water system.

The ADH cited an “inadequate disinfectant level” for the order.

No word on how long it will take the St. Francis Water System to correct the issue.

