Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Boil-water order issued for St. Francis

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil-water order Thursday for the Clay County town’s...
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil-water order Thursday for the Clay County town’s entire water system.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT FRANCIS, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Francis residents needing a drink during these hot days will need to buy it or boil it.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil-water order Thursday for the Clay County town’s entire water system.

The ADH cited an “inadequate disinfectant level” for the order.

No word on how long it will take the St. Francis Water System to correct the issue.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.
Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
‘It’s not going to be forever,’ residents react to new mask guidance
By April, he was back to work for the city’s park and recreation department, volunteering with...
Man overcomes tragic accident and losing foot, walks again

Latest News

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
FULL BRIEFING: Gov. declares 'public health emergency' again in Arkansas; calls for special session
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks