Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks

A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the number of COVID-19 cases grows, some Northeast Arkansas churches are taking action to protect their congregants.

Cornerstone United Methodist Church of Jonesboro and Bay United Methodist Church announced this week they would require masks during in-person worship.

Both churches cited the increased number of COVID-19 cases in our area for their decision.

“As much as it pains me to post this, I truly feel it necessary,” the pastor stated in a social media post. “As United Methodists, “do no harm” is a message we must share.”

CUMC went a step further and announced Thursday it would also suspend in-person worship until Sunday, Aug. 8.

When indoor activities resume, the church elders said masks will be required of everyone.

If your church is changing its requirements for attendance, send us an email at news@kait8.com.

