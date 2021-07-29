Former A-State assistant Rachel Pollock named ULM head women’s golf coach

Rachel Pollock has been named the head women’s golf coach at ULM, as announced by Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Director of Golf Tim Baldwin.

“I’m very pleased to announce the addition of Rachel Pollock to our golf staff as head women’s coach,” Baldwin said. “Rachel has an extensive background in golf and will be an outstanding representative for ULM. I look forward to working alongside her and watching our ladies team thrive.”

Pollock spent the last four seasons, including the last two as an assistant coach, at Sun Belt Conference rival Arkansas State.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to have my own program,” Pollock said. “I’ve learned so much from (A-State coach) MJ Shaw in the last four years that I’ve been at Arkansas State. I was thrilled when I got a call from Tim looking for a new head women’s golf coach. Tim and I have been trying to connect for a little while now. All the pieces fell together, and I was absolutely thrilled to accept the position.”

Pollock said the ULM program reminded her of her playing days.

“I think there’s a sense of familiarity,” Pollock said. “When I was in college at East Tennessee State, I went to a program that had only one American. Seeing the international roster that ULM has, that’s something I’m excited about with international recruiting opportunities as well as the brand-new facility that’s in place right on campus. That’s a huge bonus.”

In 2021, she helped the A-State women’s program to four Top-5 finishes, including a win at the Diane Daugherty Invitational at Southern Illinois. Olivia Schmidt picked up five Top-10 finishes, including two third-place finishes. Grayson Gladden and Elise Schultz each finished in the Top 10 twice.

Academically, the Red Wolves placed six golfers on the WGCA All-American Scholars List and compiled a program record 3.973 grade-point average.

Despite a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-20 campaign was one for the record books with Pollock on the A-State staff. The Red Wolves won three tournament championships, including back-to-back crowns in spring events, the most in a season since winning three in 2001-02. It marked the first time since the 2000-01 season A-State won back-to-back events. Grayson Gladden, Olivia Schmidt and Elise Schultz made up the top three marks in program history for low stroke average.

The Red Wolves also continued their strong efforts in the classroom, placing six players on the WGCA All-American Scholars List, one shy of the program high of seven.

In her four seasons in Jonesboro, Pollock helped the Red Wolves to five tournament titles and 18 Top-5 finishes. A-State set a program record in stroke average in each of her first three seasons, including a program best 296.52 in 2019-20.

She competed for four seasons at East Tennessee State University. She played in all but five events in her collegiate career with the Buccaneers, recording a career-best-three-round total of 5-over-par 221 (74-73-74) at the Fall Invitational hosted by Kennesaw State in 2015. Pollock helped the Buccaneers to two wins and 18 Top-5 finishes in her four seasons.

Pollock graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors while earning her Bachelor of Science degree in physical education with a concentration in exercise science and a minor in coaching from ETSU in 2017.

A native of Guelph, Ontario, she finished 12th on Golf Canada’s 2016-17 Order of Merit and eighth on the 2011-12 Junior Order of Merit. She is bilingual in French and English.

