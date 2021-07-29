Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon says he won’t run for Senate in 2022

Gov. Jay Nixon, (D) Missouri
Gov. Jay Nixon, (D) Missouri (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, dashing hopes of some Democrats who thought Nixon had the best chance to beat a Republican in the increasingly conservative state.

Nixon, an attorney, said in a statement that he believe he “will be more effective outside of this partisan back and forth.”

Nixon, 65, served as governor from 2009 to 2017. Before that he served four terms as Missouri attorney general.

Missouri’s current attorney general, Eric Schmitt, is among the Republican candidates who have announced Senate bids since incumbent Republican Roy Blunt announced in March that he would not seek a third term. Other GOP candidates include former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

Announced Democratic candidates have less name recognition. They include former state Sen. Scott Sifton, Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, Air Force veteran Jewell Kelly Jr., activist Timothy Shepard, and businessman Spencer Toder.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.
Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
‘It’s not going to be forever,’ residents react to new mask guidance
By April, he was back to work for the city’s park and recreation department, volunteering with...
Man overcomes tragic accident and losing foot, walks again

Latest News

Current Walnut Ridge basketball coach roamed the sidelines at Cedar Ridge
Region 8 Sports Extra: Isaac Middlebrooks on Austin Reaves NBA Draft prospects, Cedar Ridge memories
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil-water order Thursday for the Clay County town’s...
Boil-water order issued for St. Francis
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
FULL BRIEFING: Gov. declares 'public health emergency' again in Arkansas; calls for special session