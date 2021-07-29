Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner remembered for honoring Special Olympian spirit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Melvin Sonney loved Special Olympics.

He wasn’t an athlete or the parent of an athlete. But, he was one of their biggest fans.

Sonney coached, drove the bus, fundraised for, and celebrated with the athletes. He was one of their biggest fans and their friend.

He started the Area 1 Special Olympics.

In 2018, First Community Bank and KAIT recognized him with the Gr8 Acts of Kindness.

Melvin Eugene Sonney passed away this week. He was laid to rest Wednesday.

Anyone wishing to honor Mr. Sonney’s memory can make a contribution to Area 1 Special Olympics, Vonnie Gree, 306 Greene Road 626, Paragould, AR 72450 or Sound Expressions, P.O. Box 591, Paragould, AR 72450.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.