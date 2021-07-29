Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

All Eyes on Sunday’s Cold Front

July 29th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat breaks on Sunday as we end our eight-day streak of 90 degree days. Until then, both Friday and Saturday bring highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index above 105°F. A few spots could see heat indices close to 115°F Friday. An isolated shower or two may cool some off Friday and Saturday afternoon. Most stay dry. The best chance of rain comes with the cold front Saturday night into Sunday. Rain still doesn’t look widespread. So some come away with 1-2″, below an inch, or nothing at all. A few more showers on Monday may bring a little more rain. No 90s are in the forecast for the next week. Instead, we’ll see 80s and lower humidity. We deserve it after this week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.
Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
‘It’s not going to be forever,’ residents react to new mask guidance
By April, he was back to work for the city’s park and recreation department, volunteering with...
Man overcomes tragic accident and losing foot, walks again

Latest News

Temperatures near 100°F will combine with high humidity to create dangerous conditions.
July 29: What you need to know
Zach's Wednesday Evening Forecast (7/28)
Zach's Wednesday Evening Forecast (7/28)
Temperatures near 100°F will combine with high humidity to create dangerous conditions for the...
Bryan's Thursday Morning Forecast 7/29
It’ll still feel hot this afternoon but our heat index should stay under 105°F.
Bryan's Wednesday Morning Forecast 7/28