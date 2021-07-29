All Eyes on Sunday’s Cold Front

The heat breaks on Sunday as we end our eight-day streak of 90 degree days. Until then, both Friday and Saturday bring highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index above 105°F. A few spots could see heat indices close to 115°F Friday. An isolated shower or two may cool some off Friday and Saturday afternoon. Most stay dry. The best chance of rain comes with the cold front Saturday night into Sunday. Rain still doesn’t look widespread. So some come away with 1-2″, below an inch, or nothing at all. A few more showers on Monday may bring a little more rain. No 90s are in the forecast for the next week. Instead, we’ll see 80s and lower humidity. We deserve it after this week.

