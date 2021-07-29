Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jill Biden getting procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.
Th first lady was treated at Walter Reed after stepping on an object at a beach in Hawaii.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach, her spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden is joining her at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the removal.

The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The president was asked by a reporter Thursday how his wife’s foot was feeling.

“We’re going to find out in a minute,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.
Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
‘It’s not going to be forever,’ residents react to new mask guidance
By April, he was back to work for the city’s park and recreation department, volunteering with...
Man overcomes tragic accident and losing foot, walks again

Latest News

Students get vaccinated before the school year begins.
Valley View holds vaccine clinic ahead of school year
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020....
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league - in 2025
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots