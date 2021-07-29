July 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, July 29. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our summer heatwave continues today as a strong ridge of high pressure expands overhead.

Temperatures near 100°F will combine with high humidity to create dangerous conditions for the unprepared.

In fact, a heat advisory for all of Region 8 means “feels like” temperatures will exceed 105.

Slight rain chances return Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s cold front.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

During the pandemic, people have become accustomed to ordering their dinners delivered. Now a new law lets them bring the bar home as well.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has led to a shortage of hospital beds.

With 1,700 new cases reported, and 39 more people hospitalized, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to address the growing numbers at a news conference today at 1:30.

While you were sleeping, an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.