Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that the state is in a public health emergency and has re-instituted a public health emergency in the state for 60 days.

The governor gave his remarks in Little Rock and said the 60-day emergency will be reviewable by the state legislature in the committee of the whole, according to state law.

Gov. Hutchinson also called for a special session next week of the legislature to amend Act 1002 to give more power to local school districts on the mask issue, dealing with children 12 and under.

However, the governor said there will not be a statewide mask mandate, based on state law that took effect this week.

The governor said he has also spoken with school superintendents around the state, saying most have said they want the local decision-making process.

Gov. Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero updated the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

On Wednesday, July 28, the ADH reported 1,703 new cases; 1,064 people hospitalized; and 209 people on ventilators. The state also recorded 12 more deaths.

Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday that the state had 2,843 new cases, with 11 additional deaths.

The governor said he also wants to accelerate the number of vaccines given between now and the time school starts on Aug. 16.

Gov. Hutchinson said he has also spoken with the White House about receiving help from surge response teams.

The news conference comes as Hutchinson and lawmakers face growing calls to lift the state’s ban on mask mandates in public schools.

Watch the governor’s full briefing live on-air or online here:

