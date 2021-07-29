Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $50,000 bond was set Wednesday for a Poinsett County man accused of using reciprocating saw blades to remove six catalytic converters from delivery trucks in Jonesboro.

Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann appeared before a judge for a probable cause hearing in the case.

Rosse was arrested July 27 on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and felony criminal mischief-1st degree.

Jonesboro police went to Schwan’s in the 5400 block of South Stadium Boulevard July 12 after getting a call about a theft.

An employee told police he heard a vehicle in the parking lot. The employee then went to check the delivery trucks.

“(He) noticed that as he started the trucks, they did not sound as they should, stating that they sounded as though the mufflers were missing,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

The employee then called the police and continued to check out the delivery trucks.

The employee also found a catalytic converter on the ground beneath one of the trucks and spoke to officers.

“Six trucks were parked in a row and as he checked each truck, he found that the catalytic converters had been removed from each one,” police said.

Officers also found the blades beneath some of the trucks, police said.

Rosse will be arraigned Aug. 27 in circuit court.

