Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case

Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of catalytic converters in Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $50,000 bond was set Wednesday for a Poinsett County man accused of using reciprocating saw blades to remove six catalytic converters from delivery trucks in Jonesboro.

Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann appeared before a judge for a probable cause hearing in the case.

Rosse was arrested July 27 on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and felony criminal mischief-1st degree.

Jonesboro police went to Schwan’s in the 5400 block of South Stadium Boulevard July 12 after getting a call about a theft.

An employee told police he heard a vehicle in the parking lot. The employee then went to check the delivery trucks.

“(He) noticed that as he started the trucks, they did not sound as they should, stating that they sounded as though the mufflers were missing,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

The employee then called the police and continued to check out the delivery trucks.

The employee also found a catalytic converter on the ground beneath one of the trucks and spoke to officers.

“Six trucks were parked in a row and as he checked each truck, he found that the catalytic converters had been removed from each one,” police said.

Officers also found the blades beneath some of the trucks, police said.

Rosse will be arraigned Aug. 27 in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman’s body discovered alongside a road in Izard County has been sent to the state crime lab.
Woman’s body found in ditch
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading...
Agents intercept 6 kilos of hallucinogenic drugs bound for Northeast Arkansas
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Robin Prine, 38
Man on probation arrested after leaving crash scene

Latest News

Old Gas Station Bar and Grill is now able to deliver alcohol, due to new laws.
Arkansas businesses now able to deliver alcohol
The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,703 new coronavirus cases. The number...
Arkansas virus cases, hospitalizations continue to climb
Pamphlet for PTAC
Small businesses find help in securing government contracts
The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Arkansas’ attorney general says the boy received unneeded...
Couple accused of lying about son’s health to get donations