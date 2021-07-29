Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man jumps off I-40 overpass during police chase

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect jumped off the I-40 overpass while being pursued by Arkansas police officers Tuesday.

Police say Marlon Ray was responsible for an aggravated assault against a police officer.

Officers were in a vehicle pursuit near Chelsea Avenue and Coker Street. When they made it to I-40 near Thomas Street, Ray began ramming two Arkansas officers’ vehicles.

Ray’s vehicle blew a tire and spun out, and came to a stop at I-40 and Chelsea Avenue where he bailed out of his vehicle and jumped off the overpass, approximately 40 feet down. Ray broke his left ankle. Police say Ray tried to run from the scene.

He was arrested on Coker Street. He had three Tennessee warrants for his arrest, including evading arrest in a vehicle

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Thursday evening to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
St. Bernards Medical Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Staffing shortage impacting Jonesboro hospital

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas State women's soccer coach
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley on A-State women's soccer offseason, 2021 schedule, roster & more
Adam Justin King, 39, Jonesboro Robbery (6/13)
Court dates set for suspect in bank, grocery store robberies
Aliyah Tytaunia Patton, 23, Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of murder-1st degree.
Woman accused of murder in infant’s death set for trial
Logan Heath Murray
Judge sets court date for Murray in fatal Jonesboro shooting