Man jumps off I-40 overpass during police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect jumped off the I-40 overpass while being pursued by Arkansas police officers Tuesday.

Police say Marlon Ray was responsible for an aggravated assault against a police officer.

Officers were in a vehicle pursuit near Chelsea Avenue and Coker Street. When they made it to I-40 near Thomas Street, Ray began ramming two Arkansas officers’ vehicles.

Ray’s vehicle blew a tire and spun out, and came to a stop at I-40 and Chelsea Avenue where he bailed out of his vehicle and jumped off the overpass, approximately 40 feet down. Ray broke his left ankle. Police say Ray tried to run from the scene.

He was arrested on Coker Street. He had three Tennessee warrants for his arrest, including evading arrest in a vehicle

