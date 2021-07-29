Energy Alert
Missouri GOP treasurer to make bid for state auditor

Scott Fitzpatrick.
Scott Fitzpatrick.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick on Thursday announced he’s running for state auditor.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Fitzpatrick state treasurer in 2018 after Republican Josh Hawley left the Attorney General’s Office to serve in the U.S. Senate, prompting the governor to fill a series of vacant statewide offices.

Voters elected Fitzpatrick, 33 of Shell Knob, to another term last year.

Before his time as treasurer, Fitzpatrick served as a state House member. He led the influential House Budget Committee.

Current Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only Democrat currently serving in statewide office in Missouri, in June said she won’t run for another term in 2022.

Fitzpatrick’s candidacy represents a chance for Republicans to hold every statewide office in Missouri.

The state auditor checks for government waste, fraud and abuse and conducts regular auditors of many state and local agencies.

