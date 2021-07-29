Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

No longer working from home? Ways to take care of your pet

Animal shelters around Region 8 are feeling the impacts of people returning to work, as many...
Animal shelters around Region 8 are feeling the impacts of people returning to work, as many adopted pets are being returned. The NEA Humane Society shares ways you can still take care of your pet, even with a busier schedule.
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Animal shelters around Region 8 are feeling the impacts of people returning to work, as many adopted pets are being returned. The NEA Humane Society shares ways you can still take care of your pet, even with a busier schedule.

“We did see quite a bit of increase in our adoptions when people were staying home, which is great. Unfortunately, we have seen some come back. We usually get about an average of four to five returns a month,” said Hillary Starnes, executive director.

Starnes says if daycare isn’t an option, there are some ways you can keep your pet comfy at home.

“You can purchase a large kennel. Make sure it’s big enough so that they can move around. If they have to stay at home all day while you’re at work, make sure they have something to do while they’re in the kennel, a treat, a toy, something like that,” said Starnes.

Ways to reduce separation anxiety include giving your pet a treat or toy when you leave and come back. Train them to be alone by starting small. Leave them alone for a couple of hours, then gradually work up to the full eight to nine hours.

If you find you can’t take care of your pet, try to find them another home.

“Try to find a family member even if it’s for a temporary situation. Bringing them back just puts more stress on an animal,” said Starnes.

There are some things to take into consideration before you adopt a pet.

“Financially, can you handle a dog or a cat? They do require vet visits once a year, sometimes twice a year. Make sure they have the food, the water, a bed, the proper housing for outdoors,” said Starnes.

If you’re down on your luck, the humane society can help.

“Our food pantry has really increased since COVID, people lose their jobs, so we’re here to maybe get them to the next paycheck, so they do not have to make that decision to either bring them here to surrender them over to us or they can keep the dog if we help them out with a little food,” said Starnes.

For more tips, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman’s body discovered alongside a road in Izard County has been sent to the state crime lab.
Woman’s body found in ditch
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading...
Agents intercept 6 kilos of hallucinogenic drugs bound for Northeast Arkansas
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Robin Prine, 38
Man on probation arrested after leaving crash scene

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Education has released new COVID-19 guidance for the 2021-22 school...
Schools preparing for in-person return under state guidance
Melvin Sonney loved Special Olympics. He wasn't an athlete or the parent of an athlete. But,...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner remembered for honoring Special Olympian spirit
Surge in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas leads to shortage of ICU beds
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case