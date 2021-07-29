Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Pfizer pushes for booster shot; surgeon general says not so fast

By CNN
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As the delta variant spreads across the United States, COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

They’re up 65% over last week’s seven-day average.

“We have hit a wall when it comes to vaccinations and we’ve now seen the consequence, which is that we now see surges across the country,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and CNN medical analyst.

With the delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are rare instances where vaccinated people could still be contagious and may spread the virus to others.

Pfizer says it plans to apply for emergency use authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as August.

According to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, new data shows a booster shot “strongly” hikes protection against the delta variant.

“At this point, I want to be very clear, people do not need to go out and get a booster shot,” said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

The government has been in talks with Pfizer about the vaccine maker’s studies on boosters, but Murthy says the decision on whether to recommend a third dose will be made by the Food and Drug Administration, not the company.

“Ultimately, that collective information is what will drive any decision about boosters, but right now a routine booster is not being recommended for people,” the surgeon general said.

Currently, roughly a third of Americans who are eligible to get the vaccine aren’t vaccinated.

The CDC is forecasting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are likely to increase over the next four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.
Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
‘It’s not going to be forever,’ residents react to new mask guidance
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
By April, he was back to work for the city’s park and recreation department, volunteering with...
Man overcomes tragic accident and losing foot, walks again
ArDOT stated the Hernando-Desoto Bridge at West Memphis will reopen to limited traffic on...
ArDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen Monday

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire...
Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA letting troubled COVID vaccine factory restart
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
Bear cub treated at California wildlife center