Schools preparing for in-person return under state guidance

The Arkansas Department of Education has released new COVID-19 guidance for the 2021-22 school...
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Education has released new COVID-19 guidance for the 2021-22 school year as school students return in the upcoming weeks.

Although Act 1002 prohibits mask mandates in schools, Blytheville Interim Superintendent Jennifer Blankenship and Osceola Superintendent Dr. Toriano Green say they will still keep protocols in place during the school year.

“We’re going to highly encourage everyone to still wear masks,” Dr. Green said.

Blankenship mentioned she will be sure teachers will be well-stocked with disinfecting materials “to wipe down in between each class” before the next set of students come in.

Mississippi County has 29.8% of its population fully vaccinated.

With children now being able to contract COVID-19 from the delta variant, Blankenship says it’s up to parents to set an example and teach their children about the importance of hand-washing and mask-wearing in school.

“It’s really about the students and keeping them safe while learning is taking place,” the interim superintendent said.

Both Blytheville School District and Osceola School District will also hold a vaccine clinic for teachers and students ages 12 and up.

