Small businesses find help in securing government contracts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over $700 billion is spent by the Department of Defense every year, creating countless jobs across the country.

One area organization is looking to help Region 8 businesses on the issue.

They are the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center and their mission is to teach small business owners how to claim bids from the Department of Defense.

With offices in Little Rock and Fayetteville, the organization is now in Newport.

“The clients of Arkansas PTAC have received over $73 million in contracts, and have brought in over 1,500 new jobs into the state. So, we want to bring some of that into the Region 8 area,” said Debra Garcia, a Procurement Counselor for PTAC.

Garcia says that the process is as easy as giving her a call, and she provides free one-on-one sessions with any business owner who is interested in applying for a government contract.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.