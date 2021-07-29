Energy Alert
Southeast Health Center of Stoddard Co. expected to reopen early August

The Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County is expected to reopen early August.
The Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County is expected to reopen early August.(KFVS)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County is expected to reopen early August.

It was damaged by an EF2 tornado on July 10.

The Health Center said it hopes to have the Emergency Services and inpatient units open on the same day.

Hospital leaders said extensive testing has been done to assess the impact of the damage to the inpatient units, the Emergency Services Department and Behavioral Health Unit.

They said the damage was moderate, but further testing was done to ensure patient safety.

The hospital said they will continue facility diversion and have the clinics at Walmart and family practice clinics in Dexter, Bloomfield, Malden, Poplar Bluff, Bernie, New Madrid and Sikeston as resources for residents.

