St. Louis Cardinals update mask policy, Welcome Back STL concert canceled

The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into...
The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into effect on Monday, July 26. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ST. LOUIS Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into effect on Monday, July 26.

All fans will be asked to wear a mask when entering or circulating the five indoor ticketed club areas, as well as the Official Team Store and the Cardinals Authentic Shop at Busch Stadium.

The five indoor club areas include:

  • Cardinals Club
  • Redbird Club
  • UMB Champions Club
  • National Car Rental Club
  • Perficient Red Jacket Club

According to the organization, fans do not have to wear masks when actively eating or drinking inside the clubs or in the outdoor seating portions of those clubs.

Fans will also be asked to wear masks in all indoor public spaces at Ballpark Village.

The organization said masks will be made available for guests.

You can find a full list of Busch Stadium health safety protocols on its website.

In addition, the Welcome Back STL concert with Zac Brown Band and Sam Hunt was canceled.

It was scheduled for August 13.

Tickets bought online, by phone or with a credit card at Busch Stadium ticket windows will be automatically refunded.

Tickets bought at the ticket windows with cash must be returned to receive a refund.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

