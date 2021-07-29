Valley View holds vaccine clinic ahead of school year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement from Governor Asa Hutchinson that postponing school is not an option, school districts in Region 8 are giving students the choice to get vaccinated before classes start.

Valley View held a vaccine clinic Thursday on their campus. School leaders say this makes the vaccine more accessible to those in their community.

There was a line of Valley View students waiting for the doors to open for the vaccine clinic.

They had around 80 people sign up and allowed for walk-ins as well.

“Well, we feel with the Delta variant, it’s very important that we provide this vaccination clinic just to provide an extra layer of protection for our students, family members, and different patrons in the community,” said Sara Osment, curriculum specialist with the district.

The district partnered with Southern Pharmacy for the vaccine clinic.

The parents that brought their kids to get vaccinated said they’ve seen the numbers skyrocket. So, they wanted to keep their children safe before walking into the classroom.

“It just seems to be spreading a lot faster,” said Jenni Powell, parent of both a 10th grader and a recent Valley View graduate. “They say this one is a little more potent and I just want to keep them safe and make sure they have the best year they can have and protect not only them but everyone else around them.”

They gave out the Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

School officials have not set a date for students to come back and get the second dose, but as soon as they do, they will let parents know.

