Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Valley View holds vaccine clinic ahead of school year

Students get vaccinated before the school year begins.
Students get vaccinated before the school year begins.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement from Governor Asa Hutchinson that postponing school is not an option, school districts in Region 8 are giving students the choice to get vaccinated before classes start.

Valley View held a vaccine clinic Thursday on their campus. School leaders say this makes the vaccine more accessible to those in their community.

There was a line of Valley View students waiting for the doors to open for the vaccine clinic.

They had around 80 people sign up and allowed for walk-ins as well.

“Well, we feel with the Delta variant, it’s very important that we provide this vaccination clinic just to provide an extra layer of protection for our students, family members, and different patrons in the community,” said Sara Osment, curriculum specialist with the district.

The district partnered with Southern Pharmacy for the vaccine clinic.

The parents that brought their kids to get vaccinated said they’ve seen the numbers skyrocket. So, they wanted to keep their children safe before walking into the classroom.

“It just seems to be spreading a lot faster,” said Jenni Powell, parent of both a 10th grader and a recent Valley View graduate. “They say this one is a little more potent and I just want to keep them safe and make sure they have the best year they can have and protect not only them but everyone else around them.”

They gave out the Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

School officials have not set a date for students to come back and get the second dose, but as soon as they do, they will let parents know.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.
Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
‘It’s not going to be forever,’ residents react to new mask guidance
By April, he was back to work for the city’s park and recreation department, volunteering with...
Man overcomes tragic accident and losing foot, walks again

Latest News

The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into...
St. Louis Cardinals update mask policy, Welcome Back STL concert canceled
The Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County is expected to reopen early August.
Southeast Health Center of Stoddard Co. expected to reopen early August
Current Walnut Ridge basketball coach roamed the sidelines at Cedar Ridge
Region 8 Sports Extra: Isaac Middlebrooks on Austin Reaves NBA Draft prospects, Cedar Ridge memories
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session