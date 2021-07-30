ArDOT to close Hwy. 49 for bridge replacement

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday it would shut down a portion of Highway 49 to replace the Village Creek Bridge.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, at 8 a.m. construction crews will close the road at Greene County Road 933, just south of Paragould.

The road will remain closed until the project is completed. ArDOT estimates it will last until late November.

Motorists will need to follow the detour signs on Highway 49 and the Highway 412 Bypass.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.