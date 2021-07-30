Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ArDOT to close Hwy. 49 for bridge replacement

Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, at 8 a.m. construction crews will close the road at Greene County...
Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, at 8 a.m. construction crews will close the road at Greene County Road 933, just south of Paragould.(WBRC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday it would shut down a portion of Highway 49 to replace the Village Creek Bridge.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, at 8 a.m. construction crews will close the road at Greene County Road 933, just south of Paragould.

The road will remain closed until the project is completed. ArDOT estimates it will last until late November.

Motorists will need to follow the detour signs on Highway 49 and the Highway 412 Bypass.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Thursday evening to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction...
Arkansas judge orders state to resume extra jobless aid

Latest News

Crews will close the southbound C-D road at 9 p.m. and reopen it at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
Overnight road closure scheduled
TDOT I-40 bridge update July 23
Transportation officials say I-40 bridge to reopen next week
ArDOT stated the Hernando-Desoto Bridge at West Memphis will reopen to limited traffic on...
ArDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen Monday
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm