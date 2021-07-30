Arkansas guard Moses Moody selected by Warriors in 1st Round of NBA Draft

NEW YORK (KAIT) - A Razorback is heading out west.

Moses Moody was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 1st Round of the NBA Draft. Moody was the #14 overall pick.

Moody averaged 16 points a game this past season, earning AP All-American honors. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year and landed on the All-SEC 1st Team. Moses is the 13th player in Razorback history to be selected in the 1st Round of an NBA Draft.

The Warriors were one of several teams interested in Moody. He participated in a pre-draft workout on July 16th.

