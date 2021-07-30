Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves gets NBA opportunity

BROOKLYN (KAIT) - A star on Fast Break Friday Night gets an NBA opportunity.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin & other multiple national outlets, Austin Reaves has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cedar Ridge & Oklahoma standout went undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Reaves earned AP All-American and All-Big 12 honors this past season. He was the first player in Oklahoma history to lead the team in scoring (18.3 points), rebounds (5.5), and assists (4.6) in the same season. He participated in the NBA Draft Combine in June along with several pre-draft workouts in July. Reaves worked out with the Lakers on July 10th.

