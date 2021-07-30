Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves gets NBA opportunity

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) drives against Texas forward Kai Jones during the second half...
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) drives against Texas forward Kai Jones during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN (KAIT) - A star on Fast Break Friday Night gets an NBA opportunity.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin & other multiple national outlets, Austin Reaves has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cedar Ridge & Oklahoma standout went undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Reaves earned AP All-American and All-Big 12 honors this past season. He was the first player in Oklahoma history to lead the team in scoring (18.3 points), rebounds (5.5), and assists (4.6) in the same season. He participated in the NBA Draft Combine in June along with several pre-draft workouts in July. Reaves worked out with the Lakers on July 10th.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
Crews responded Thursday evening to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49
A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.
Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks

Latest News

The Tokyo Olympics represents the first large scale global gathering since the pandemic began...
#TokyoOlympics, July 30: Rowing, Cycling, Diving, Track & Field | All Events Schedule, Medal Count »
Arkansas' Moses Moody, right, shoots while guarded by Kentucky's Davion Mintz during the second...
Arkansas guard Moses Moody selected by Warriors in 1st Round of NBA Draft
Current Walnut Ridge head coach coached Austin Reaves in HS at Cedar Ridge
Region 8 Sports Extra: Isaac Middlebrooks on Austin Reaves NBA Draft prospects, Cedar Ridge memories - clipped version
The St. Louis Cardinals updated its mask policy in accordance with the city’s that went into...
St. Louis Cardinals update mask policy, Welcome Back STL concert canceled