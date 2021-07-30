Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,643 new cases reported Fri.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,643 new cases and 10 new deaths on June 30.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 345,505 as of July 29.

So far, 7,543 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,026,451 people are fully vaccinated and 2,150,455 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
Crews responded Thursday evening to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction...
Arkansas judge orders state to resume extra jobless aid

Latest News

Superman celebration is scheduled for July 20-August 1 in Metropolis, Illinois.
2021 Superman Celebration kicks off Friday
Another hot day ahead in Region 8.
Bryan's Friday forecast, July 30
Father-son duo key to Oxford pole vaulter Sam Kendricks’ Olympic success
Mid-South olympian trying to stay positive after losing chance at Tokyo 2020 medal
Jonesboro Police Department
JPD Citizen Police Academy to kick off Aug. 12
Crews responded Thursday evening to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49