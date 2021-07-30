Energy Alert
Cyber tip leads to arrest in child exploitation images, drug case

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces drug and viewing sexual conduct involving a child charges after a tip helped police make the arrest.

Jonesboro police said on social media that they arrested David Andrew Wilcoxson, 35, of Jonesboro on suspicion of distribute/possess/viewing matter depicting matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child and possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams.

On 7/29, a search warrant was executed on a home on North Caraway Rd in north Jonesboro. Officers with the JPD Internet...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, July 30, 2021

Officials said police served a search warrant at a home on South Caraway Road in north Jonesboro and that the JPD Internet Crimes Against Children Division saw Wilcoxson.

“ICAC received a Cybertip that led to information showing Wilcoxson uploaded and viewed child exploitation images and videos from his phone and computer,” JPD said in the post. “Methamphetamine was also found on Wilcoxson’s person during the execution of the warrant.”

A $50,000 bond was set Friday in the case.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office online booking list, Wilcoxon posted bond Friday afternoon and is awaiting a Sept. 30 arraignment date in the case.

