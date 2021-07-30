Dooley likes schedule and roster for 2021 Arkansas State women’s soccer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football isn’t the only Arkansas State sport around the corner. Red Wolves women’s soccer kicks off the season in 20 days.

They gave back to the future of the game Friday morning. It was the final day of the A-State Summer Camp. Boys and girls ages 6 through 14 got to learn more about the beautiful game from Red Wolves players and coaches.

A-State is the defending Sun Belt regular-season champion. 2021 features a schedule with three Power 5 opponents.

“After the spring, playing some of the SEC teams and the success we had there, we didn’t get the results, but we were definitely competitive,” said head coach Brian Dooley. “It was just more fun. They made training more exciting, made everything work better. So we felt lets take it into the fall, lets ramp up our scheduling. So we start off with a big road trip out to Washington State, who was a Final Four team. Our first home game is against Ole Miss. Then we have Tulsa coming in and Kansas coming in, whos a perennial top 20. So if we’re fortunate to win the conference this year, that’s the type of team we’re going to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. So let’s be prepared.”

2021 features a loaded lineup of veterans and newcomers. “We have 30 players on the roster this fall,” Dooley added. “10 incoming freshmen, 3 transfers, and then our returning freshmen who get another year. So we’re going to have, I think our count had around 20 freshmen technically on the roster. So that’s going to be unique. Because I think we’re going to be better on the ball. Certainly we’re going to have the threat up top with Sarah. And the solid goalkeeping with our goalkeeping staff, between the year Megan had and Olivia Luther coming in and Damaris Deschaine coming in. We’ve got a good core there too. So we’re excited.”

Arkansas State women’s soccer kicks off the season August 19th at Washington State. You can see the entire schedule here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.