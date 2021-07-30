Florida HS CB Michael Boone commits to Arkansas State for 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to assemble the 2022 recruiting class for Arkansas State football.
Tampa Bay Tech (FL) cornerback Michael Boone committed with the Red Wolves Friday evening. According to Rivals.com, Boone had offers from East Carolina, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, and Western Kentucky. Boone was offered by A-State on May 11th and visited on June 26th. He runs a 4.4 in the 40 yard dash.
Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits
OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)
QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)
OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)
DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)
WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)
WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)
DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)
DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)
