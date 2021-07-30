Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Florida HS CB Michael Boone commits to Arkansas State for 2022

Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to assemble the 2022 recruiting class for Arkansas State football.

Tampa Bay Tech (FL) cornerback Michael Boone committed with the Red Wolves Friday evening. According to Rivals.com, Boone had offers from East Carolina, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, and Western Kentucky. Boone was offered by A-State on May 11th and visited on June 26th. He runs a 4.4 in the 40 yard dash.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Thursday evening to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
St. Bernards Medical Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Staffing shortage impacting Jonesboro hospital

Latest News

Arkansas State women's soccer faced #18 Arkansas Saturday in a historic matchup.
Dooley likes schedule and roster for 2021 Arkansas State women’s soccer
Arkansas State women's soccer coach
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley on A-State women's soccer offseason, 2021 schedule, roster & more
Nettleton alum Phillip Anderson is transferring from Little Rock to Arkansas track & field.
Nettleton alum Phillip Anderson transfers to Arkansas track & field
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks picks up some yards after the catch. The Razorbacks fell...
Arkansas WR Treylon Burks named to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list