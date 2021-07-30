Heat Wave Ends this Weekend

Today was the hottest day of the year and the hottest day since 2019. We’ve got one more day of heat before changes arrive. A shower or two is possible overnight and again on Saturday. Best rain chances come with the front Saturday night into Sunday morning. It still doesn’t look like everyone will get rain. Some spots may see 1-2″+ of rain while others stay dry. A few more showers on Monday are the last chance for rain before another dry stretch starts. If you miss out on the rain, you’ll still get the cooler and less humid air behind the front. Highs stay in the 80s all week, and morning temperatures dip as low as the low 60s a few mornings. It’ll feel much better than this past week.

