Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas continues work in the community

By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have investigated 15 reports of human trafficking since 2017, with at least seven of those reports involving children.

Friday is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas started two years ago to help victims and survivors of human trafficking.

The co-founder of the nonprofit, Megan Brown, said Friday that the way to help stop this is to educate the public.

“I believe the more people that are educated on what human trafficking is, what it looks like. They’ll start to recognize that, hey, it is happening here,” said Brown.

They’ve educated over 3,000 people in the area since 2018 including medical professionals, educators, and youth.

Brown says they teach people what the signs of trafficking are and what predators are looking for in victims.

“More at-risk populations like those who run away a lot or, those that are homeless, those with financial insecurities or housing insecurities that are living in poverty,” added Brown. “Those are things that we have right here.”

Hope Found continues to help victims each year.

So far, over 20 people have used their services and that number grew much more this year.

“In Jonesboro and throughout Northeast Arkansas. So, people think well it’s not happening here but it really is,” said Brown.

Brown said with help from community members and city leaders, they can change the lives of so many victims and survivors in the area.

