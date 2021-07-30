Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

How to have COVID-19 vaccine conversations with loved ones

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WVIR)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The majority of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are from those not vaccinated. There are ways you can increase rates just by talking to those around you.

In Arkansas, 96.3 percent of COVID-19 cases, 97 percent of deaths, and 95.4 percent of hospitalizations are from the unvaccinated.

Dr. Brianne Wehner with NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, says you can have a conversation with others about the vaccine.

Your parents, children, friends, or family members may be hesitant, but hearing your concerns can be persuasive. They might trust you more than they’ll trust anyone else.

“This has happened even in my own family. You know, you can always start by saying I’m just really worried and concerned about you. I’m concerned about your health if you were to get this and then ask what their concerns are,” said Wehner.

The best ways to have the conversation are:

  • Listen with empathy and without judgment.
  • There’s a lot of misinformation out there, so read facts from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
  • Help them find a reason to get vaccinated.
  • Help them set up an appointment.

For more on how to effectively have a conversation, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.
Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
‘It’s not going to be forever,’ residents react to new mask guidance

Latest News

The city of Parkin is in the process of building a brand new fire station, something they’ve...
Parkin to get new fire station
St. Bernards Medical Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Staffing shortage impacting Jonesboro hospital
A researcher with the University of Missouri said this is a first step to help residents feel...
University of Missouri researchers host study on New Madrid residents’ perceptions of earthquakes
Crews responded Thursday evening to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49