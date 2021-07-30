JPD Citizen Police Academy to kick off Aug. 12

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A program that helps Jonesboro residents learn more about the police department will start another academy next month.

The Jonesboro Police Department said on social media Thursday that its Citizen Police Academy has six spots open right now.

“The Citizen Police Academy is an endeavor by Jonesboro Police Department to educate citizens about police policies, functions and services,” JPD said in its post.

Anyone interested must be at least 21 years old, be vaccinated for COVID-19, live or work in Craighead County, have no prior felony arrests, no serious misdemeanor arrests in the past two years and must commit to attending 75 percent of the classes.

Officials said the classes start Aug. 12 and will end on Nov. 11, with a few weeks in October skipped due to Thursday night A-State football games.

JPD Citizen Police Academy Session XII begins TWO WEEKS from today! The Citizen Police Academy is an endeavor by... Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Anyone interested in participating can learn more by visiting here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.