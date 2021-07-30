Energy Alert
July 30: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, July 30. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings blanket all of Region 8 for the end of the week, as “feels like” temperatures exceed 110°F at times.

A few of us may catch a short break with an approaching cold front this afternoon. Clouds and isolated storms are expected to move through our northern counties.

Slight rain chances continue tomorrow ahead of a second cold front.

Sunday morning holds the potential of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms, followed by much cooler and drier air for the first week of August.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

With Gov. Asa Hutchinson declaring a public health emergency as COVID-19 cases rise, Region 8 hospitals are preparing for the worst and turning to outside help.

The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a few good residents to step and take a part in improving their community.

After more than a decade of trying, one Region 8 town will soon get a new fire station.

