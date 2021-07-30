Energy Alert
Little Rock schools chief seeks suit over mask mandate ban

Superintendent Mike Poore on Friday said he’ll ask the Little Rock School Board to challenge the state law prohibiting state and local government entities from requiring masks.(KAIT 8)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The superintendent of Little Rock’s schools is calling for his district to sue to overturn Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates.

Superintendent Mike Poore on Friday said he’ll ask the Little Rock School Board to challenge the state law prohibiting state and local government entities from requiring masks.

Poore made the announcement a day after Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he’s calling the majority-GOP Legislature back into session to allow local school boards to decide whether to require masks.

Poore said he’s not confident legislators will allow that change. 

