Love America Act bill pushes back against Critical Race Theory

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced the Love America Act of 2021 on Capitol Hill on Monday.

It calls for federal funding to be cut off from K-12 schools that don’t require students to learn and recite portions of America’s founding documents including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Hawley says the bill’s purpose is to “promote patriotism” in K-12 education and push back against the teaching of Critical Race Theory which is a theoretical framework that looks at the intersection of race, power, and politics.

In an interview, Gray DC asked Sen. Hawley what proof did he find that schools are teaching CRT specifically following Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson publicly explaining on Facebook that “the vast majority” of Missouri schools weren’t teaching CRT, but they were teaching “diversity, equity, and inclusion to help prepare students for life and for the workforce by allowing them to better understand and respect each other’s differences.”

Hawley responded, “There have been as I’m sure you’re aware numerous news reports unfortunately out of my state and other states about the attempts to get Critical Race Theory into the curriculum in the Saint Louis area and other areas of the state.”

Sharif El-Mekki of the Center for Black Educator Development in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania says conversations on racism in classrooms are what lawmakers are mistakenly calling Critical Race Theory even thought CRT is typically taught in law school.

“The fact that in so many instances lawmakers are making it this legal term and trying to put everything they don’t want to hear about under this roof of CRT,” said El-Mekki.

The Love America Act was referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. It has zero cosponsors.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.