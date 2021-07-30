Nettleton alum Phillip Anderson transfers to Arkansas track & field

The signing class for Arkansas men’s track and field for the 2021-22 season totals 21 new Razorbacks. The impressive array of talent is joining a team that earned program of the year accolades in 2020-21 and swept all three SEC Championships to complete its 16th conference triple crown.

“I’m thrilled with the class we have coming into our program, and appreciate the hard work of our staff,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam, who is beginning his 14th season with the Razorbacks. “They’ve done a phenomenal job putting this class together.

“It represents our emphasis on being a broad-based program with the event areas this group covers. I’m thrilled that these student-athletes have chosen the University of Arkansas to continue their education and pursue their athletic ambitions. When they come to Fayetteville the two biggest assets are their time and effort, and that’s what they are going to get from us, as coaches and staff, in return.”

Headlining the incoming class are Ayden Owens, a decathlete who scored 8,238 points this season and placed second in the NCAA Championships with Michigan, along with a pair of elite prep sprinters in Brandon Battle of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Connor Washington from The Woodlands, Texas.

Owens was named Big 10 Field Athlete of the Year in 2021 as he won the conference decathlon title with his career best score, breaking the meet record and Michigan school record. His decathlon score ranks 15th on the 2021 world list. Owens was also a bronze medalist in the heptathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships hosted by Arkansas.

Battle completed a sweep of Illinois state titles in the 100m, 200m, and 400m this season while Washington sped to a winning time of 20.39 in the Texas 6A 200m along with a wind-aided 10.00 as runner-up in the 100m.

Washington’s 200m best ranks second among high school marks this season and his 100m equals the top mark under all-conditions in 2021 while equaling the third best prep mark all-time. Battle’s 46.48 in the 400m ranks fourth this season.

Washington also ran third leg on the The Woodlands College Park 4×400 relay that claimed the state title in 3:13.37, the outdoor leader for 2021 and second fastest this season. He anchored the relay to victories in Area (3:13.69) and Region (3:13.74) meets in qualifying for the state meet.

Ten of the Razorback newcomers are collegiate transfers, who have experience competing in national or conference championships. Event areas covered by the incoming group include sprints (6), hurdles (5), middle distance (5), distance (2), jumps (2), throws, and multi-event.

Phillip Anderson | Jonesboro, Arkansas | Nettleton HS | Arkansas-Little Rock

Ran career best 47.70 to win 400m at Miami Hurricane Invitational while competing at Arkansas-Little Rock. Member of bronze medal 4×400 relay at 2021 Sun Belt Indoor Championships and fifth-place distance medley relay. In 2020, ran on silver medal 4×400 relay at Sun Belt Indoor. Coached by Razorback alum Derek Jacobus.

Won 400m at 2019 Arkansas Meet of Champions with a then PR of 49.34 after pair of silver medals at Arkansas 5A state meet in the 200m and 400m. Also won 400m title at 2019 Arkansas Indoor state meet.

International athletes joining the Arkansas Razorbacks world-wide brand include Jamaica’s Devontie Archer, Mats Hauge of Norway, Sweden’s Adam Landén, and Elias Schreml of Germany.

Archer’s best of 50.43 in the 400m hurdles ranks fifth on the world U20 list for 2021, while a 46.39 in the 400m is third best among Jamaica juniors and 21st on the world list.

Landén, who competed on the high school level with IMG Academy in Florida, was the lead-off leg of the winning 4×400 relay at the adidas Indoor Nationals where IMG posted a time of 3:13.33, the top prep time this season.

Additions to the Razorback roster also include Reuben Reina, an Arkansas state champion at 1,600m and 3,200m who established the fastest prep mile in Arkansas history at 4:07.53 in Nashville, which ranks 17th in the nation for this season. He also posted a 4:07.69 in the Brooks PR Invitational this summer.

Reina follows an impressive collection of family members who have competed for the Razorbacks. His father, Reuben, a 1992 Olympian, was a two-time NCAA champion, eight-time All-American and member of six NCAA Championship teams with the Razorbacks.

Ben Shearer, younger brother of current Razorback Josh, ranks fifth on the 2021 high school list in the 3,000m with an 8:14.66, ranks 10th with a two-mile time of 8:48.90, and 14th in the mile at 4:07.40.