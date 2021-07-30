Energy Alert
Overnight road closure scheduled

Crews will close the southbound C-D road at 9 p.m. and reopen it at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling overnight through Jonesboro should expect a detour.

The City of Jonesboro announced that a portion of the collector-distributor (C-D) road between Caraway Road and Stadium Boulevard will be closed Friday night to install a pipe.

Crews will close the southbound C-D road at 9 p.m. and reopen it at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31.

🚧ATTN:🚧 The CD road (US Hwy 63) in the southbound direction will be closed starting this Friday (July 30) from 9:00 pm to Saturday (July 31) at 7:00 am for a pipe installation.

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

