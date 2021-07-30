Overnight road closure scheduled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling overnight through Jonesboro should expect a detour.

The City of Jonesboro announced that a portion of the collector-distributor (C-D) road between Caraway Road and Stadium Boulevard will be closed Friday night to install a pipe.

Crews will close the southbound C-D road at 9 p.m. and reopen it at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31.

