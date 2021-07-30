Energy Alert
Parkin to get new fire station

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Parkin is in the process of building a brand new fire station, something they’ve been trying to do for over a decade.

Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson said they’re in desperate need of an upgrade and that the new building will benefit the community.

“It’s hard to even come up here, and even look at this, and even see what we’ve been dealing with,” said Patterson.

The current station is over 60 years old. There has been significant damage to the building from storms, while the roof leaks and some rooms aren’t usable.

“The new building will help our response times a little bit better due to the fact that we still have our manual doors. Sometimes, they can be troubling to opening,” Patterson said.

The new station will be built in a field that the city owns. As an upgrade from the old station, it’ll have heat and air and be able to hold six trucks, compared to four.

They’ve been trying to apply for grants for years, most recently last year, but were denied.

“It is long overdue. We have needed a new fire station for many years. We’ll have more volunteer firemen that will want to join our fire department,” said Mayor Diane Patterson.

The project will cost around $300,000 and is being funded through a grant from East Arkansas Planning and Development.

They hope to start construction within the next few weeks and have it built in two years.

