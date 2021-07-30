Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ralvis Raptors prepare for Junior Olympics

Jonesboro-based track & field team has had a successful first summer of competition.
Jonesboro-based track & field team has had a successful first summer of competition.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football and basketball standouts have worked out at the Ralvis Training Center over the years. 2021 is the inaugural season for Ralvis Raptors track and field. Nine athletes qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics.

Hear from some of the Raptors that’ll travel to Texas. The AAU Junior Olympics are held July 30th - August 7th in Humble, Texas.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Thursday evening to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
St. Bernards Medical Center (Source: KAIT-TV)
Staffing shortage impacting Jonesboro hospital

Latest News

Jonesboro track & field team sending multiple athletes to Junior Olympics
Ralvis Raptors track & field prepare for Junior Olympics
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Florida HS CB Michael Boone commits to Arkansas State for 2022
Arkansas State women's soccer faced #18 Arkansas Saturday in a historic matchup.
Dooley likes schedule and roster for 2021 Arkansas State women’s soccer
Arkansas State women's soccer coach
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley on A-State women's soccer offseason, 2021 schedule, roster & more