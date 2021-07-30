Ralvis Raptors prepare for Junior Olympics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football and basketball standouts have worked out at the Ralvis Training Center over the years. 2021 is the inaugural season for Ralvis Raptors track and field. Nine athletes qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics.

Hear from some of the Raptors that’ll travel to Texas. The AAU Junior Olympics are held July 30th - August 7th in Humble, Texas.

