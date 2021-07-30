Energy Alert
TDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen ahead of schedule

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge is set to reopen one day early.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the contractor is ahead of schedule and the eastbound lanes will reopen Saturday night.

The plan is for eastbound lanes to open at 10 p.m. Saturday. TDOT says the westbound lanes could reopen before Friday, August 6.

The bridge is still an active work zone and drivers are asked to pay attention to the interstate DMS, portable message boards, and SmartWay for traffic information.

