Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

US health officials to release new COVID-19 data

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials are expected to release new data about the spread of COVID-19 on Friday that led to their decision to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in some situations, a reversal of previous guidance.

The report, to be released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from a recent investigation of a coronavirus outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the plan.

Earlier this week, the CDC changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.

Citing new – but unreleased -- information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— President Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated

— Brazil begins mass vaccine study in poor Rio neighborhood

— Israel to offer 3rd Pfizer booster shot to older citizens

— Global leaders pledges $4B to repair COVID-19 education damage

— Conservative 31-year-old Missouri man in hospital: Will get vaccine

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) reissues a 'public health emergency' in Arkansas amid the COVID...
Gov. Hutchinson: State is in “Public Health Emergency”, calls for special session
A Paragould man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle.
Paragould motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Edward Frank Rosse, 43, of Trumann was arrested July 27 in connection with the theft of...
Man arrested in catalytic converter theft case
A church steeple is illuminated in the night sky for the community to see. (Source:...
Churches canceling in-person worship, requiring masks
‘It’s not going to be forever,’ residents react to new mask guidance

Latest News

Man is swiped by a jaguar after he put his hand in an exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo.
Jaguar swipes man at Florida zoo
Crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Brookland, according to I...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks Highway 49
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
Flight attendants report high frequency of unruly passengers
Flight attendant defense training