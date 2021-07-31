Energy Alert
Arkansas virus cases rise 1,339, hospitalizations top 1,100

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 36.3% of Arkansans were fully vaccinated as of Friday, the third lowest rate in the nation.(Source: KOLD News 13)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas has increased by more than 1,300 and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now above 1,100.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,339 new cases for a total of 386,452 since the pandemic began and 1,105 people currently hospitalized.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has been on a statewide tour promoting the virus vaccine, noted that COVID vaccinations in the state increased by 12,866.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 36.3% of Arkansans were fully vaccinated as of Friday, the third lowest rate in the nation.

Locally, Craighead County was third in the state in new cases with 90, ADH reported.

Craighead County also reported 56 new active cases Saturday, with 854, while White County had 35 new active cases at 591.

ADH reported 11 deaths statewide Saturday due to COVID-19, with two of the deaths in Region 8 - one each in Craighead and White counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News contributed to this report.

